First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.21. Approximately 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

