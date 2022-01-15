First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $21.38 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

