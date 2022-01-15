First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 117.8% in December

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the December 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 5,842,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 79.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 966,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 82.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,455,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 656,649 shares during the last quarter.

FTGC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,919. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.662 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

