First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $61.05. 107,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 187,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

