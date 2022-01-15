First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

QABA stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.