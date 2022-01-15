Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

