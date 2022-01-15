Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $252.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.