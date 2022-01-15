Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.60.

NYSE FVRR opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

