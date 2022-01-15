Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.