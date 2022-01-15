Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

