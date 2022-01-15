Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 861881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

