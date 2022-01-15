Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

WMT stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

