Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,251 shares of company stock valued at $919,400 over the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $94.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

