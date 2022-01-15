Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $262,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.12. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.87.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

