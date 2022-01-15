Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 23,558 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FARM opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

