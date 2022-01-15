Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 75,200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,074.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,074.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,331.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

