Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 9,400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.