Forsta AP Fonden Buys 47,600 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Ossiam increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.81 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

