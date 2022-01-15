Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

