Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,258 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.