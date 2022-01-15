Forsta AP Fonden Invests $6.86 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

