Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 89,100 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 680.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Pentair stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

