Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $1,570,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 482.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after buying an additional 64,665 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $355.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.58 and its 200 day moving average is $397.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

