Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

FTCO stock opened at 6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.83. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.75 and a fifty-two week high of 8.94.

