Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.