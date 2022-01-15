Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

