Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 207.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FOX by 79.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.