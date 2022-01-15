Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,301 shares during the period. Franchise Group makes up approximately 6.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 3.52% of Franchise Group worth $50,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.