Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 5,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,442,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

