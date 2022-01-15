fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.67

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 10732534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 187.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in fuboTV by 145.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,042,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,471,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

