Fuse Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.22 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $94.27 million and $16.22 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 80.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

