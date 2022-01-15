FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.69.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

