FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shake Shack by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

