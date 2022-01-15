FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Co. Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.