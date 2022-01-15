FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reduced by Analyst

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

