FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.57 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,036.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

