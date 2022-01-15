FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADRNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

