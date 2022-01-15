FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.06 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

