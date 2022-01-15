FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -310.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.