FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

