FY2022 EPS Estimates for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RE/MAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

