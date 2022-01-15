Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.15 and its 200 day moving average is $304.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

