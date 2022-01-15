Genenta Science’s (GNTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GNTA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

