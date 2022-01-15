Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

