Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.65 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.