Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

