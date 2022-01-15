Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

