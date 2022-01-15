Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

