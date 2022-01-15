General L.P. Standard Purchases 3,000 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $5.52 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

