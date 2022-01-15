General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Mills were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.