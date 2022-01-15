General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

